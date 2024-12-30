 Contact Us
Rice Pudding (Sütlaç) Recipe

Published December 30,2024
INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 liter of milk
  • 2 teacups of rice
  • 1 liter of water
  • 3 tablespoons of rice flour
  • 1.5 - 2 cups of granulated sugar (use 1.5 cups if you prefer less sweetness)
  • 1 cup of milk
  • Cinnamon (for garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. First, wash the rice and place it in a pot with water.
  2. Boil the rice until it becomes soft and absorbs the water. Be careful not to burn the rice by setting the heat too high.
  3. Add the cold milk to the rice, stir once or twice, and wait for it to come to a boil.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix the rice flour with 1 cup of cold milk, making sure there are no lumps.
  5. Take 1-2 ladles of the boiling milk from the pot and add it to the rice flour mixture to warm it up.
  6. Slowly add the rice flour mixture to the pot and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  7. Add the sugar, stir, and let it boil for 1-2 more minutes.
  8. Pour the rice pudding into serving bowls.
  9. Once it cools down, sprinkle cinnamon on top before serving.

Enjoy your delicious homemade Sütlaç!