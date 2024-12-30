Published December 30,2024
Rice Pudding (Sütlaç) Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 liter of milk
- 2 teacups of rice
- 1 liter of water
- 3 tablespoons of rice flour
- 1.5 - 2 cups of granulated sugar (use 1.5 cups if you prefer less sweetness)
- 1 cup of milk
- Cinnamon (for garnish)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- First, wash the rice and place it in a pot with water.
- Boil the rice until it becomes soft and absorbs the water. Be careful not to burn the rice by setting the heat too high.
- Add the cold milk to the rice, stir once or twice, and wait for it to come to a boil.
- In a separate bowl, mix the rice flour with 1 cup of cold milk, making sure there are no lumps.
- Take 1-2 ladles of the boiling milk from the pot and add it to the rice flour mixture to warm it up.
- Slowly add the rice flour mixture to the pot and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the sugar, stir, and let it boil for 1-2 more minutes.
- Pour the rice pudding into serving bowls.
- Once it cools down, sprinkle cinnamon on top before serving.
Enjoy your delicious homemade Sütlaç!