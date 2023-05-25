EXCEPTIONAL TURKISH CUISINE PROMOTED IN BELGIUMS CAPITAL BRUSSELS

 Contact Us
Brussels is currently hosting the Turkish Cuisine Week, an annual gastronomic event that showcases the diverse and rich flavors of Turkish cuisine, with a special emphasis on the culinary specialties from the southern Hatay province. This event, organized for the second time, is held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with the backing of the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Taking place from May 21 to May 27, the event aims to promote and highlight the culinary delights of Turkish cuisine to a wider international audience.

May 25,2023
Türkiye's Permanent Representative to EU Faruk Kaymakçı hosted an event on Wednesday, along with many other Turkish officials, including Türkiye's Ambassador to Brussels Bekir Uysal.

Foreign ambassadors to the EU, EU officials, and journalists attended the event to discover Turkish delicacies as part of Turkish Cuisine Week.

Kaymakçı hailed Türkiye's multilayered and culturally rich cuisine, and the zero-waste perspective.

Guests were served dishes prepared by Turkish chefs.

The event focuses on the local specialties of Hatay, the southern Turkish province hit by two disastrous earthquakes on Feb. 6.