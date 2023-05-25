EXCEPTIONAL TURKISH CUISINE PROMOTED IN BELGIUMS CAPITAL BRUSSELS

Turkish cuisine, with a particular focus on a large variety of specialties from southern Hatay province, has been promoted in Brussels.

The Turkish Cuisine Week annual gastronomic event is being held for the second time under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on May 21-27.

Türkiye's Permanent Representative to EU Faruk Kaymakçı hosted an event on Wednesday, along with many other Turkish officials, including Türkiye's Ambassador to Brussels Bekir Uysal.

Foreign ambassadors to the EU, EU officials, and journalists attended the event to discover Turkish delicacies as part of Turkish Cuisine Week.

Kaymakçı hailed Türkiye's multilayered and culturally rich cuisine, and the zero-waste perspective.

Guests were served dishes prepared by Turkish chefs.

The event focuses on the local specialties of Hatay, the southern Turkish province hit by two disastrous earthquakes on Feb. 6.



