Events to be held at Izmir Culture and Art Factory to introduce Turkish cuisine to world

Events marking " Turkish Cuisine Week " will be held at the Izmir Culture and Art Factory to promote national and traditional dishes to the world, the Izmir Governor's Office announced Thursday in a press release.

The event, organized by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, which will be held under the patronage of the Presidency, will take place between May 21-27. During the week, local dishes of Türkiye will be served to the guests.

The event is aimed at sharing the story of Turkish cuisine and its thousands of years of "unique adventure" with the world, the governorship said.

Gastronomy and Culinary Arts students from Dokuz Eylül University in Izmir will offer the attendees traditional foods that are referred to as social heritage during the event.

Seminars on "Waste Free Cuisine," the "Modernization of Local Tastes by Preserving Their Traditional Essences" and the "Sustainability of Turkish Cuisine" will be held.

At the same time, many traditional foods and beverages will be served to the participants throughout the event.