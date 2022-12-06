World Turkish Coffee Day celebrated in United States

Word Turkish Coffee Day was celebrated in Washington and New York with events organized by Turkish cultural groups.

At New York's Nasdaq Tower building, the event was organized Monday by the Federation of Turkish American Associations (TADF) and the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation, with attendees enjoying Turkish coffee, live music and traditional dance performances.

Türkiye's New York Consul General and TADF President Gulay Aydemir delivered a speech, thanking New York Mayor Eric Adams, who recognized Dec. 5 as World Turkish Coffee Day.

Gizem Salcigil White, the head of the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation, told Anadolu Agency that Turkish coffee is an important cultural heritage of the world.

Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee every day, she said, thanks to the cooking method invented by Turks in the 16th century.

The Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation, with support from Turkish cultural groups, including the American Turkish Association of Washington (ATADC), held a separate program Sunday at George Washington Masonic National Memorial.

Attendees were served Turkish coffee and baklava while viewing a documentary about the history of Turkish coffee.

Launched in Washington, D.C. in 2020, the Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation aims to promote Turkish coffee culture and bridge cultures.

Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 5, 2013. Since then, World Turkish Coffee Day has been celebrated every year.

It is celebrated to promote Turkey's 500-year-old coffee culture and its significant historical value while building cultural bonds.