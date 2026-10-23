EU announces additional $25M in humanitarian aid for Yemen

A Yemeni boy rides a donkey carrying a water container at a makeshift displacement camp in Hajjah governorate on October 22, 2026, after renewed clashes between government forces and the Houthis. (File Photo)

The European Commission on Friday announced an additional €22.5 million ($25 million) in humanitarian assistance for Yemen as renewed fighting deepens needs and forces thousands from their homes.

The funding comes on top of €87.5 million previously allocated for 2026, bringing the total to €110 million.

"Yemen is once again caught in the violence of war, while its humanitarian crisis remains largely forgotten," said Hadja Lahbib, the EU commissioner for preparedness and crisis management.

"Families cannot wait for a ceasefire to put food on the table or find a safe place to sleep. Civilians on all sides are paying a terrible price."

Nearly 230,000 people have been displaced in recent weeks, the European Commission said, warning that military escalation has increased civilian casualties and disrupted essential services and humanitarian assistance.

"Attacks that kill civilians and destroy hospitals, homes and essential services must stop. All parties must respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians," Lahbib said.

The additional funding will help aid partners respond to growing needs, strengthen operational capacity and pre-position critical supplies, prioritizing displaced families, women, children, people with disabilities and marginalized communities.

Some 22.3 million people in Yemen require humanitarian assistance and protection. Around 5.2 million are internally displaced, while more than 2.2 million children under five suffer from acute malnutrition, according to the EU.

"The people of Yemen must not be forgotten. The EU will stand by them for as long as it takes," Lahbib said.