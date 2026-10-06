EU suspends some meat imports from Namibia over foot and mouth disease outbreak

The European Union temporarily suspended imports of fresh beef, sheep and goat meat as well as some processed meat products from Namibia on Monday following an outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth livestock disease.

In a statement issued in the capital Windhoek, EU ambassador to Namibia Ana Beatriz Martins said the suspension also covered certain farmed and wild hoofed animals as well as products such as biltong and jerky.

"The measures are aimed at protecting animal health while Namibia works to contain the outbreak. However, processed meat that has undergone the EU's prescribed high-level treatment to reduce foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) risks can still enter the European market," Martins said.

FMD was confirmed on a commercial farm in the Karasburg State Veterinary District in the southern African nation in late September. Following the outbreak, Namibian authorities notified the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) and introduced restrictions on the movement and export of cloven-hoofed animals and their products.

WOAH subsequently suspended Namibia's FMD-free status for the affected zone with effect from Sept. 26.

"Namibia has responded with speed and transparency, and we commend its veterinary services for their professional response," Martins added.





