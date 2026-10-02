EU disburses $3.2B to Ukraine to support financial stability, reforms

The European Commission on Friday announced the disbursement of €2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) to Ukraine to help meet the country's financing needs, maintain public administration and support reforms amid the ongoing war.

The payment includes €800 million ($899 million) being provided for the first time under the Ukraine Facility component of the EU's Ukraine Support Loan, according to a statement.

"With today's disbursement, we are helping safeguard Ukraine's financial stability and supporting investments that will underpin its future recovery," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The bloc said total EU support provided under Ukraine's reform plan will exceed €32 billion ($36 billion) following the latest payment, including contributions from EU member states and partner countries.

For the remainder of 2026, Ukraine has €33.7 billion ($37.9 billion) in financial support available, including €29.3 billion ($32.91 billion) under the Ukraine Support Loan and €4.4 billion ($5 billion) in budget support under the initial Ukraine Facility.

Of the €29.3 billion available under the Ukraine Support Loan, €16.6 billion ($18.6 billion) is earmarked for Ukraine's defense industrial capacity and €12.7 billion ($14.3 billion) for budget support.

The European Commission also reiterated its commitment to delivering the €90 billion ($101 billion) Ukraine Support Loan planned for 2026 and 2027, along with the remaining funds under the initial Ukraine Facility.





