EU aviation agency warns airlines to avoid parts of Saudi airspace amid Houthi attacks

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Wednesday warned airlines to avoid flying in parts of Saudi Arabian airspace amid increased missile and drone attacks.

In an information bulletin, the agency said the regional security situation remains "highly volatile" due to the military conflict between the US and Iran, with significant military activity affecting Saudi airspace.

The agency said the Houthis significantly increased the frequency and geographic scope of attacks against Saudi maritime, energy and infrastructure targets in September, including in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Military and aviation-related infrastructure across Saudi Arabia has also been repeatedly targeted by missiles and drones, it said.

While southern and southwestern Saudi airspace remains particularly exposed due to its proximity to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, recent attacks have demonstrated the group's ability and intent to strike deeper inside the country, the agency said.

It cited the Riyadh, Tabuk and Yanbu areas among those affected.

The agency warned that recurrent missile and drone attacks, together with the activation of air-defense systems, increase the risk of civil aircraft being misidentified, as well as risks from interception activity and falling debris.

It advised operators to avoid flying at any altitude in a designated part of Saudi airspace, particularly areas exposed to heightened risks from missile and drone activity.

The restricted zone is defined by aviation navigation points within the Jeddah Flight Information Region, while operators were urged to exercise caution across the remainder of Saudi airspace.

The warning is valid until Nov. 16 unless reviewed earlier, according to the bulletin.