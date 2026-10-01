EU accession goal 'in sight' for Albania: Von der Leyen

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama (R) and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen attend a joint press conference at the Government Headquarters in Tirana, on September 30, 2026. (AFP Photo)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Albania's goal of joining the European Union is "in sight," describing the country as one of the front-runners in the bloc's accession process.

"You in Albania have been working hard to turn Albania's European dream into reality," von der Leyen told Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at a joint news conference in Tirana.

"I think the goal is in sight. Albania is among the front-runners in our accession process," she said, pointing to "remarkable progress" over the past year.

Von der Leyen noted that Albania had opened the final clusters of negotiating chapters and in July closed its first three chapters, including external relations.

She said Albania is now "100%" aligned with the EU's common foreign and security policy, adding that the two sides "see the world with the same eyes."

She stressed, however, that further reforms are required across open chapters, particularly in the areas of justice, the electoral framework and environmental protection.

"Adopting the reforms is important, but it is, of course, also equally important to implement those reforms thoroughly to make sure that they deliver real change for the people of Albania," she said.

Rama, for his part, reaffirmed Albania's "ironclad will" to move ahead with everything required in the accession process, saying the country is preparing to begin closing further negotiating chapters before the end of this year.

He also highlighted Albania's efforts against organized crime and corruption, saying it was now clear that "if up until a while back corruption was the system, now the system is fighting corruption."

Von der Leyen said Albania has completed more than 80% of reform steps under the EU's Growth Plan and has already received €213 million ($241 million) in EU funding, with further payments expected in the coming weeks.

She also announced that the commission will present its pre-enlargement policy reviews next week, examining the EU's institutions, policies and budget to prepare the bloc for future members.

"Accession will always remain merit-based, but merit-based does not mean slow," she said.