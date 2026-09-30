EU climate agency warns of rapid Arctic changes, record marine heat waves

The Arctic is undergoing rapid changes as marine heat waves reach record levels in European seas, according to a new report released on Wednesday by the European Union's Copernicus Marine Service.

Rising ocean temperatures are driving significant changes across the world's seas, with consequences for marine ecosystems, coastal communities and economies, according to the report.

The report identified the Arctic as one of the regions experiencing the sharpest changes.

Arctic sea ice extent declined by about 490,000 square kilometers per decade between 1979 and 2025, an area nearly the size of Spain, according to the report.

The decline in sea ice has contributed to increased wind and wave activity, leaving around 60% of Arctic coastal infrastructure vulnerable to erosion and rising sea levels, it said.

The report also highlighted exceptionally high temperatures in European regional seas.

The Mediterranean and Black Sea experienced record marine heat waves in 2024, with temperatures more than 4.6C (40.2F) above normal.

Global sea levels have also continued to rise, with the average rate reaching about 4.2 millimeters per year since 2012.





