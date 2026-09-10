Asylum applications fall to lowest level in EU since 2021

The number of asylum applications lodged in EU+ countries fell to its lowest first-half level since 2021, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said Thursday.

EU+ countries received around 332,000 applications for international protection in the first six months of 2026, a 17% decline from the same period last year.

The EU+ comprises the 27 EU member states as well as Norway and Switzerland.

The agency said the decline, which has continued since late 2024, reflected a change in the nationalities seeking asylum amid Syria's "fragile but ongoing political transition," as well as EU cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

It added that the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East had not resulted in an increase in asylum applications in the EU+.

Afghans submitted the highest number of applications at 39,000, down 7% year-on-year. Applications from Venezuelans fell by nearly one-third to 33,000, with 93% lodged in Spain.

Applications from Bangladeshis, meanwhile, rose 13% to 20,000.

France received the largest number of applications at 69,000, accounting for about one-fifth of the EU+ total. It was followed by Italy with 66,000 and Spain and Germany with 55,000 each.

Together, the four countries received around three-quarters of all applications.

Greece recorded the highest number relative to its population, receiving 23,000 applications, roughly one for every 400 residents.

The EU+ recognition rate stood at 31%, meaning fewer than one-third of first-instance decisions resulted in applicants being granted international protection.

Around 56% of applications came from nationalities that may be subject to border or accelerated procedures under the EU's new asylum rules because of low recognition rates or designation as safe countries of origin.





