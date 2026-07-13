EU imposes new sanctions on Russia-linked 'cybercriminals'

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on nine individuals and four entities it accused of contributing to Russia-linked cyber activities targeting the bloc, its member states, and international partners.

The European Council said the sanctions target Russian military intelligence (GRU) officers, cybercriminals, self-proclaimed hacktivists, and private companies allegedly involved in cyber operations aimed at destabilizing the EU.

The bloc said the measures were introduced in response to a range of cyber activities carried out through what it described as a Russian-linked cyber ecosystem involving state and non-state actors.

According to the EU, the targeted individuals and entities contributed to cyber operations affecting public services, critical infrastructure, and government networks, causing disruptions and financial losses.

The bloc also accused Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) of controlling several cyber threat groups, including TURLA, and carrying out cyber espionage and disruptive operations against European targets.

The EU said members, including France, Germany, Poland, the Greek Cypriot Administration, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, and Finland, have been affected by Russia-linked cyber activities.

The bloc said it would continue strengthening cooperation with international partners, including NATO, to support what it described as a "free, open, stable and secure cyberspace."





