EU reaffirms support for Ukraine, presses Russia for ceasefire

EU leaders have reaffirmed their "firm and unwavering support" for Ukraine, pledging continued political, financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic assistance while urging Russia to agree to a full, unconditional and immediate ceasefire.

Meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the European Council reiterated its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, stressing that only a settlement based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law can deliver a just and lasting peace.

"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," the council said in its conclusions, adding that borders must not be changed by force and that "the aggressor cannot be rewarded."

The council welcomed the opening of the first negotiating cluster in Ukraine's accession process on June 15 and said it looked forward to the launch of additional clusters under the bloc's merit-based enlargement process.

EU leaders "strongly" condemned what they described as Russia's recent escalation of attacks, including large-scale missile and drone strikes against civilians and energy infrastructure, as well as strikes on Kyiv's UNESCO-listed Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery.

The council also denounced Russia's "increasingly aggressive" behavior toward EU member states, citing disinformation campaigns, threats against the EU diplomatic presence in Ukraine and repeated violations of member states' airspace and territorial waters.

Leaders specifically condemned an incident in which a Russian drone carrying explosives crashed into a residential building in Romania, saying such events threaten the security of EU citizens and regional stability.

The EU said it was prepared, together with member states and partners, to contribute to "robust and credible security guarantees" for Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing and cooperation with the US.

The council called for accelerated military assistance, particularly air defense systems, ammunition, drones and missiles, and welcomed recently adopted sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet. It also urged the swift approval of a 21st sanctions package and reiterated calls for accountability for war crimes and the return of deported Ukrainian children and civilians.