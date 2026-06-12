New EU asylum rules take effect, targeting faster decisions

The reform of the European asylum system, known as the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) and negotiated at EU level over many years, enters into force on Friday.



The tightening of migration rules aims to use more effective procedures at Europe's external borders to prevent asylum seekers from moving on within the European Union, for example travelling from Greece or Italy to Germany.



Specifically, border procedures are intended to enable faster asylum decisions and more consistent deportations. People with little prospect of a positive asylum ruling in particular are to go through such an accelerated procedure, which has a maximum duration of 12 weeks.



During that time, they may be required to remain in special reception centres set up primarily by EU countries at the external border.



The measure is intended above all to prevent secondary migration, whereby asylum seekers move independently to another EU country after being registered for the first time in one member state.



At the same time, the states at the EU's external borders are not to be left to cope with large numbers of refugee arrivals alone. What is known as a solidarity mechanism is intended to distribute the burden among member states. It provides for support through financial contributions, contributions in kind or the transfer of asylum seekers.



Germany is not required to make any payment to an already negotiated solidarity pool for the current year, as the large number of asylum seekers it accepted who would originally have been the responsibility of other countries is being counted towards Germany's obligations.



