EU introduces support package for Armenia amid Russian restrictions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday announced a support package for Armenia after Russia expanded restrictions on agricultural imports from the country.

"We are preparing an EU support package. It includes immediate financial assistance, worth over 50 million euro ($58 million). And more will come," von der Leyen said in a written statement.

The announcement followed a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"This is nothing short of economic coercion, and it is unacceptable. By extending export restrictions on Armenian products, Moscow is weaponising economic relations for political pressure," von der Leyen said.

She reaffirmed measures aimed at easing trade for certain Armenian products and supporting affected sectors, including the flower industry.

"A shipment of 10,000 flowers is planned to arrive in Latvia tomorrow. Others will follow," she said.

Von der Leyen also noted that efforts would continue to strengthen business links in line with commitments made at the recent summit in Yerevan.

"Over the longer term, I expressed Europe's commitment to deliver on the ambitious Connectivity Partnership concluded at the summit. The recent reopening of trade routes with Türkiye, including the railway connection through Georgia and Türkiye, is an excellent step forward," she added.

She further said both sides had agreed to establish a joint EU-Armenia task force to ensure effective coordination across all areas of cooperation.

Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor expanded restrictions on Armenian agricultural products Monday, citing an increase in violations detected during imports.

In a statement, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said it had banned imports of Armenian grapes, cherries, sweet cherries, and apricots.



