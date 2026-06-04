11 European countries call for tougher EU visa rules for Russian nationals

Eleven EU member states have urged the European Commission to impose stricter and binding restrictions on Schengen visas for Russian citizens, citing security concerns and continued high levels of tourism travel despite Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a joint letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner, the governments of Poland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland called for a more coordinated approach toward Russian nationals.

The letter, obtained by the Polish broadcaster TVP World, was signed by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski.

"In times of geopolitical confrontation, the strength of the European Union lies in its unity," the ministers wrote, arguing that a common approach is needed to ensure the effectiveness of the bloc's foreign policy and sanctions policy.

The countries said they were concerned by the number of Russian tourists traveling to Europe while Moscow continues its war in Ukraine.

"It has been deeply troubling to witness increasing numbers of Russian tourists enjoying leisure travel on European beaches and in European resorts while missiles and drones continue to strike civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," the letter said.

According to figures cited by the signatories, 477,878 Schengen visas were issued to Russian citizens for tourism purposes in 2025, many of them multiple-entry visas.

The ministers said the figure was inconsistent with European Commission guidance calling for stricter treatment of non-essential travel by Russian nationals.

They also warned that access to the Schengen area could pose security risks, including the potential movement of individuals who have participated in the war in Ukraine.

The countries called on the Commission to amend the EU Visa Code, tighten rules on multiple-entry visas, strengthen oversight of visa issuance and explore ways to block entry for former or active Russian combatants.

"A restrictive visa policy towards Russian citizens is essential to safeguard the security and integrity of the Schengen area," the ministers wrote.