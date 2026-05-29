Far-right alliance ESN could lose EU party status over anti-democratic tendencies

The far-right Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) alliance could soon lose its EU political party status and funding, according to several reports published Friday.

An EU watchdog overseeing political parties reportedly sent a letter to European institutions, saying it had gathered evidence raising doubts about whether the ESN party complies with the bloc's values.

According to the Die Welt daily, the process triggered by the watchdog the Authority for European Political Parties and Foundations (APPF) could ultimately cost ESN its status as a European political party and its EU funding.

A 300-page letter sent to EU institutions cites court rulings, screenshots, and social media posts by members of the European Parliament and national party officials, according to media reports.

In the letter, the authority said it found indications of possible breaches of the EU's fundamental values, including human dignity, democracy, the rule of law, and minority rights. Among the examples it highlighted were anti-immigrant, antisemitic, anti-Roma, and anti-LGBT statements.

A spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed to the German news agency DPA that the Commission has received a letter from the authority detailing these findings and said it is currently being carefully examined.

The APPF underlined in a written statement to Anadolu that European political parties and political groups in the European Parliament are distinct legal entities and that it is only competent for European political parties and European political foundations, not for political groups in the European Parliament.

The authority further explained that if facts come to its attention casting doubt on compliance with these registration conditions, it informs the European Parliament, the EU Council, or the EU Commission under Article 13(4) of Regulation 2025/2445, enabling them to decide whether to request a formal verification.

It stressed that any such procedure would guarantee full procedural rights before any decision on removal from the register.

The APPF clarified that removal from the register does not amount to a ban. A European political party would still be able to continue political activity under national law but would lose access to EU funding, the body added.

ESN was launched after the 2024 European Parliament elections on the initiative of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The umbrella party for far-right movements currently brings together nine parties, including France's Reconquest, Poland's New Hope, Hungary's Our Homeland Movement, the Netherlands' Forum for Democracy, and Slovakia's Republic Movement.