Netanyahu eyes energy route through Israel amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz could accelerate a global shift toward alternative energy routes away from the Gulf, suggesting that Israel could become part of a future transport corridor toward the Mediterranean.

Speaking at a seminar in the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu said global powers have historically responded to energy crises by diversifying supply routes and reducing dependence on unstable transit areas, according to the Israeli government's press office.

"This is what will happen here as well," he said.

"We have an opportunity here to be part of this route toward the Mediterranean," he added.

Netanyahu did not provide details about the project or corridor he was referring to or identify countries that could be involved.

His remarks came amid growing international concern over the security of maritime trade and energy supplies linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes.