3 dead, 50 evacuated after building fire in southeastern France

Police officers and firefighters work on the site of a fire that broke out early morning in a residential building and that left three people dead in Decines-Charpieu, on the outskirts of Lyon, central France on May 11, 2026. (AFP)

Three people died, and 50 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out Monday in an apartment building in a Lyon suburb in southeastern France, local broadcaster BFM TV reported.

One of the victims was a man who jumped from an upper floor to escape the flames. Fourteen others suffered smoke inhalation but were not reported to be in life-threatening condition.

The fire broke out Monday morning in a seven-story building in the commune of Decines and was later extinguished by firefighters.

The Lyon prosecutor's office said an investigation had been opened into possible charges including "damage caused by dangerous means resulting in death, intentional homicide by an organized group, and participation in a criminal association with a view to committing a crime."

Authorities have not ruled out a criminal cause.

According to BFM TV, the neighborhood has seen repeated acts of intimidation linked to drug trafficking in recent weeks, including arson.