EU extends Moldova sanctions over destabilization concerns until 2027

The European Union has extended its restrictive measures targeting individuals and entities deemed responsible for "actions aimed at destabilizing" Moldova until April 2027, the European Council announced on Tuesday.

The sanctions framework currently applies to 23 individuals and five entities, according to a statement.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, a prohibition on the provision of funds or economic resources, and a travel ban preventing entry into or transit through EU member states.

In its conclusions dated October 2025, the European Council reiterated its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Moldova and supporting the country's resilience amid what it described as ongoing destabilizing activities, including hybrid threats attributed to Russia, aimed at undermining Moldova's democratic institutions.

"The EU remains unwavering in its support for the Republic of Moldova and its resilience, security, stability, economy and energy supply in the face of destabilizing activities by Russia," the statement said.

First introduced in April 2023 at the request of the Moldovan government, the sanctions regime allows the EU to target individuals and entities considered responsible for undermining or threatening Moldova's sovereignty, independence, democracy, rule of law, stability, or security.