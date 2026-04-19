EU condemns deadly attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The EU on Sunday condemned an attack on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon that killed a French soldier and injured others.

"The European Union condemns the attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) which cost the life of a French peacekeeping soldier, and which in all likelihood was perpetrated by Hezbollah," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement.

Expressing full solidarity with France, the UN and the families of the victims, the bloc also wished a speedy recovery for the three soldiers injured.

"The European Union reaffirms its unwavering support for UNIFIL and underlines the vital role of peacekeepers in preserving stability along the Blue Line," El Anouni said. "Attacks on peacekeepers and United Nations personnel are unacceptable, constitute serious violations of international law, and must stop immediately."

The EU called for "a rapid, thorough and independent investigation to ensure accountability," he said, urging all parties to respect the ceasefire.

It also called on Hezbollah to "disarm and end its attacks immediately," and concluded: "We reiterate our commitment to the sovereignty and stability of Lebanon, as well as to de-escalation in the region."