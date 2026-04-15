EU Council chief says restoring navigation in Strait of Hormuz 'crucial and urgent'

European Council President Antonio Costa stressed Wednesday that restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is "crucial and urgent," amid regional tensions.

Speaking in Doha following meetings with Gulf leaders, Costa said disruptions in the key maritime corridor risk worsening the global economic fallout of the ongoing conflict.

"This war has already had disastrous consequences that are being felt all over the world. And that will only get worse, with every day without a solution to this conflict. Restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is crucial and urgent," he said.

The European Union, he added, is committed to ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of ships through the waterway -- a vital route for global energy supplies.

Costa noted that European efforts are underway in coordination with international partners, including initiatives led by France and the United Kingdom, to form a coalition aimed at safeguarding maritime security in the region.

Costa held talks with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates during his trip, focusing on de-escalation efforts and regional stability.

He reiterated that the EU supports diplomatic solutions and urged building on the momentum of a recently brokered ceasefire to address broader security concerns.

Shipping through Hormuz remains severely disrupted by the war and the US naval blockade announced Monday, after the US said weekend peace talks with Iran failed to produce an agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas flows, making any disruption there a major risk for global energy markets.