EU warns of 'borderless crises' as global threats grow more interconnected

Europe must urgently adapt to an era of fast-moving, interconnected threats that transcend national borders, European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said Monday, warning that crises today are increasingly complex and global in nature.

Speaking at the EU Preparedness Conference, Lahbib stressed that modern risks, from war to cyberattacks and pandemics, no longer remain confined within individual countries, making collective action essential.

"The threats we face are fast moving. They are complex, and they are all connected," she said, underlining that crises "do not stay neatly packaged within borders."

She pointed to recent global developments, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and in the Middle East, as clear examples of how conflicts can have far-reaching consequences beyond their immediate regions.

"Virus spread, cyber attacks jump from country to country. War shakes markets and supply chain far beyond the battlefields," Lahbib noted.

The commissioner emphasized that such interconnected risks require a coordinated, cross-sector response involving governments, businesses, scientists, civil protection authorities, and the military.

According to Lahbib, the EU is shifting toward what it calls "preparedness by design," integrating crisis resilience into all policy-making and investment decisions.

She also highlighted the human dimension of preparedness, noting that a majority of Europeans feel unprepared for emergencies.

The EU is working with member states to improve public readiness through awareness campaigns and practical measures, such as encouraging households to maintain basic supplies for at least three days, she noted.

Lahbib added that building a culture of preparedness must start early, including in schools, and announced a new EU exchange program for young firefighters aimed at strengthening skills and cooperation across borders.

"The war in the Middle East is just the last reminder. In Europe, we have a clear choice, turn away and hope for the best, or face reality and prepare. We have chosen to prepare," she said.





