EU urges early winter prep as Mideast conflict disrupts energy markets

The European Commission on Monday urged EU member states to begin coordinated preparations for the upcoming winter amid ongoing energy market volatility caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

In a letter to EU energy ministers, Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen emphasized that the EU's energy security remains safeguarded for now due to limited reliance on imports from the region and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments that transited the Strait of Hormuz before the conflict escalated. Still, he said, prompt action is crucial to ensure adequate gas storage levels ahead of next winter.

"We are much better prepared compared to 2022 thanks to collective political choices, coordinated diversification efforts and accelerated roll-out of homegrown energy.

"But our exposure to volatile global market is clear and we need to make sure we act already now on winter preparedness and that we do so in a coordinated manner," Jorgensen said in a statement by the commission.

He noted that the EU Gas Storage Regulation provides member states with greater flexibility to meet storage filling targets, including options to adjust targets or extend filling periods under specific conditions.

These provisions, he said, could help reduce gas demand during supply constraints and ease upward pressure on gas prices in Europe.

"Starting storage injections as early as possible would allow member states to benefit from a longer injection period and adapt to market circumstances, mitigating price pressures and avoiding the end-of-summer rush.

Amid these difficult times, it is crucial that we do our utmost to protect our citizens and businesses," Jorgensen added.

Member states were called on to start the gas filling season as early as possible to strengthen the bloc's resilience ahead of the heating season.





