EU urges Israel to cease attacks on Lebanon

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike in central Beirut's Bachoura neighbourhood, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 12, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The European Union on Wednesday called on Israel to cease its strikes on Lebanon, voicing deep concern over the ongoing offensive.

"The EU is deeply concerned about the ongoing Israeli offensive in Lebanon which already has devastating humanitarian consequences and risks triggering a prolonged conflict. Israel should cease its operations in Lebanon," said the statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Calling the humanitarian situation in Lebanon "already dramatic," the statement said civilians are paying the "highest price."

"We condemn Hezbollah's decision to plunge Lebanon into this war, its refusal to hand over arms and its continuation of indiscriminate attacks against Israel. The attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as UNIFIL (peacekeepers) are unjustified and unacceptable and should stop immediately," it added.

The statement also welcomed Lebanese authorities' call for direct negotiations with Israel, stressing that that it is essential for two parties to enter into discussions.

"We reiterate our call for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by all sides and support the Lebanese government's efforts to disarm Hezbollah and end its military activities," it added.

The Israeli army has escalated its airstrikes across Lebanon in recent days amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 968 people have been killed and 2,432 injured in Israeli strikes across Lebanon since March 2.

The current escalation followed the start of a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed around 1,300 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries housing US military assets.