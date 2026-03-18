EU says attack on Kabul medical facility 'deadly escalation'; urges ceasefire

Volunteers of the Red Crescent remove debris at the scene of Pakistani airstrikes, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 17 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

The EU expressed concern Tuesday about a recent strike on a medical facility in Afghanistan, describing it as a "deadly escalation" in the conflict.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib emphasized that civilian and medical facilities "must never be targeted," as they are protected under international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.

"We call on both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take all feasible measures to minimize the risk of harming civilians," they said in a statement.

It added that the EU supports international calls for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan's "de facto" authorities.

The Afghan government claimed late Monday that Pakistani airstrikes hit the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, leaving at least 408 people dead, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani.

Pakistan rejected the accusation, saying it targeted Afghan military installations and ammunition depots in Kabul and in eastern Nangarhar province.