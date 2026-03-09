EU urges restraint in Middle East as prolonged war would harm global stability

A prolonged conflict in the Middle East would have far-reaching consequences not only for the region but also for Europe and the wider world, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned on Monday.

Speaking at the EU Ambassadors' Conference in Brussels, Kallas called on all parties involved in the escalating regional tensions to exercise restraint and uphold international law.

"The Middle East tends to lose greatly from any drawn-out war, so do we in Europe and so does the world," she said.

"That is why the European Union continues to call on all involved to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and defend and respect international law," she added.

Kallas said the region has entered a new phase of uncertainty following the latest escalation as US-Israel attacks on Iran continue, warning that further conflict could deepen instability and humanitarian suffering.

"As of 10 days ago, we are in a totally new situation in the Middle East," she said, noting that the trajectory of the current crisis remains unclear.

She also accused Iran of fueling regional instability, saying Tehran has been responsible for decades of violence in the region.

"Iran's military capabilities are limited and the regime is weaker than it has ever been before," she said, while stressing that there is still uncertainty about how the conflict could unfold.

The EU has already taken steps to respond to the situation, including activating its civil protection mechanism and organizing evacuation flights for European citizens in the region.

Kallas said EU naval operations are also providing protection for shipping routes, while the bloc is preparing additional initiatives to strengthen regional security cooperation.

Beyond the Middle East, Kallas warned that the erosion of international law is increasingly shaping global crises, pointing to Russia's war against Ukraine as another example.

According to her, the EU has provided €195 billion in support to Ukraine since 2022, making the bloc Kyiv's largest backer.

She stressed that defending international law remains central to European foreign policy, warning that failure to do so could lead to further instability worldwide.





