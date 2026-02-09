EU condemns Israeli decision to expand control in West Bank

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, on the day of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The EU condemned on Monday the recent Israeli approval of measures aimed at strengthening control in the occupied West Bank.

"European Union condemns recent decisions by Israel's Security Cabinet to expand Israeli control in the West Bank.

"This move is another step in the wrong direction, while the whole international community is making an effort to implement phase two of the comprehensive plan for Gaza," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told the European Commission's midday press briefing.

He noted that the decision would endanger the sensitive status quo of religious sites.

"We recall that annexation is illegal under international law, therefore any concrete step taking toward that end would be considered a breach of international law," El Anouni noted.

He further reiterated the bloc's "unwavering commitment" to lasting and sustainable peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

"I will also be stressing here that the situation of the West Bank has been under our scrutiny, EU scrutiny for a long time, recalling that the measures that have been put forward by the (EU Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen at the latest State of the Union, still on the table come also as a consequence, in terms of the actions in the West Bank undermining the viability of the two-state solution," El Anouni noted.

Reaffirming that measures against Israeli actions remain on the table, he noted that they are following the developments on the ground "with great attention."

Israel's Security Cabinet on Sunday approved measures aimed at changing the legal and civil framework in the occupied West Bank to strengthen Israeli control.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that the decisions include repealing a law barring the sale of Palestinian land to Jews in the West Bank, unsealing land ownership records, and transferring building permit authority in a Hebron settlement bloc from the Palestinian municipality to Israel's civil administration.