EU AGREES TO DESIGNATE IRANS REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS AS TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (AFP Photo)

EU member states have reached a political agreement to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist organization," the bloc's foreign policy chief said Thursday.

"Repression cannot go unanswered. EU Foreign Ministers just took the decisive step of designating Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation," Kaja Kallas wrote on the US social media platform X.

Kallas' remarks came as foreign ministers from EU member states were holding talks in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the political agreement, calling it "long overdue."

"Terrorist is indeed how you call a regime that crushes its own people's protests in blood," she wrote on X, adding that Europe stands with the people of Iran "in their brave fight for freedom."