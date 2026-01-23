EU maintains suspension of US countermeasures, issues warning

The EU will keep its trade countermeasures against the US suspended but warned they could be reactivated if necessary, an EU Commission spokesperson said on Friday.

Speaking at the EU Commission's midday briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Olof Gill said the bloc achieved its objectives through diplomatic and political means, following Washington's decision to remove the threat of new tariffs.

"This week showed that the EU is fully prepared to act when needed," Gill said, adding that dialogue would always remain the EU's preferred approach over "a spiral of measures and countermeasures."

"With the removal of the tariff threat by the US, we can now return to the important business of implementing the EU-US Joint Statement," he said, adding that the statement "remains our roadmap for creating the stable and predictable conditions needed for transatlantic trade."

Gill said the European Commission would soon propose extending the suspension of EU countermeasures, which are due to expire on Feb. 7.

"The measures would therefore remain suspended but if we need them at any point in the future, they can be unsuspended," he said.

Gill's remarks came amid heightened tensions over transatlantic ties in recent weeks, particularly following US President Donald Trump's attempts to acquire Greenland-a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

European countries strongly opposed the move, expressing support for Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity. After Trump threatened new tariffs last week, the EU vowed to respond with countermeasures.

Trump softened his tone Thursday after meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos. He announced they had discussed a framework for a deal on Greenland that would address his security concerns and counter Russian and Chinese influence.

Trump also withdrew his tariff threats against European countries that had opposed his Greenland bid.



