EU backs Denmark, Greenland after US appoints special envoy

The European Union expressed solidarity Monday with Denmark and Greenland following an announcement by the US of a special envoy to the territory.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Any changes to that status are for Greenlanders and Danes alone to decide," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on the US social media company X's platform.

"We expect all our partners to respect their sovereignty and territorial integrity and to abide by their international commitments, enshrined inter alia in the United Nations Charter and the North Atlantic Treaty," she added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed the remarks, saying Arctic security remained a key priority for the EU.

"Arctic security remains a key priority for the European Union, and one in which we seek to work with allies and partners," she said.

"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. These principles are essential not only for the European Union, but for nations around the world," she said on X.

"We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," she added.

US President Donald Trump announced that Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, will serve as the United States special envoy to Greenland.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Landry recognizes "how essential Greenland is" for US national security and will strongly advance the country's interests to ensure the safety of allies and the wider world.

Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.