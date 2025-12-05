EU lawmakers urge foreign policy chief to 'end complicity in genocide' against Palestinians

A group of European Parliament lawmakers called on the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, to act in line with international law and "end your complicity in the genocide against the Palestinian people," according to a letter seen by Anadolu on Friday.

The letter, addressed to Kallas, followed a Dec. 3 event titled "EU: End Your Complicity in the Genocide Against the Palestinian People."

It urged the EU to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, implement a comprehensive arms embargo, respect decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), protect Palestinian human rights organizations, and condemn sanctions imposed against the ICC.

"After 789 days of genocide and 58 years of illegal occupation, we believe it is essential that the European Parliament send a clear message: Europe cannot continue to be complicit," the latter said.

The call was signed by European Parliament members Jaume Asens and Melissa Camara of the Greens/EFA, Marc Botenga and Irene Montero of the Left, and Cecilia Strada of the S&D group.

The lawmakers urged fellow MEPs to add their signatures as co-supporters.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.





