SEVERAL PALESTINIANS WOUNDED AS ISRAEL SHELLS NORTHERN GAZAS BEIT LAHIA

Several Palestinians were wounded Friday as Israeli artillery shelled the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia.

Medical sources told Anadolu that a number of wounded people, without specifying how many, were taken to the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City following shelling on the town's outskirts.

Several areas east of Gaza City, including the Al-Tuffah and Shejaiya neighborhoods, as well as areas east of Deir al-Balah in the central Strip, also witnessed airstrikes, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

They added that heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles and aircraft was also reported in the vicinity of areas where the Israeli army remains stationed east of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

The Israeli army continues to control the southern and eastern belts of the Strip, along with large parts of northern Gaza, spanning more than 50% of the enclave's total area.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.





