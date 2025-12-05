China will work with US on global narcotics control, says official

China will work with the US on salient global narcotics issues based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

The spokesperson noted that the authorities on both sides have been implementing the consensus reached between their heads of state in Busan, South Korea, with their cooperation yielding significant results, according to state-run Xinhua News.

On Oct. 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met in Busan for a summit.

Cross-departmental drug control teams from both sides maintain close communication, and a recent video conference allowed them to exchange updates and discuss the priorities for future collaboration, the spokesperson added.

Last month, China began requiring export licenses for 13 precursor chemicals shipped to the US, Mexico, and Canada, amid tensions with Washington over fentanyl production and trafficking.

In October, Trump said he would eliminate all fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing acts to curb exports of the drug and its precursor chemicals.





