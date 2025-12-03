EU foreign policy chief Mogherini released after being notified of charges

Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini was released after being formally notified of charges in an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud related to EU-funded training for junior diplomats, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) said Wednesday.

At the request of EPPO in Brussels, Mogherini, along with a senior staff member of the College of Europe in Bruges, and a senior European Commission official, was detained by the Belgian Federal Judicial Police on Tuesday.

After questioning, all individuals were formally informed of the accusations, which concern procurement fraud, corruption, conflict of interest, and violation of professional secrecy, a statement said.

They were released after detention, as they are not considered a flight risk.

EPPO stressed that the investigation is continuing, no further details can be released to avoid jeopardizing its outcome, and that all individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty before the competent Belgian courts.

EPPO is an independent EU prosecution office responsible for investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to judgment crimes affecting the financial interests of the bloc.



