EU countries submit defense plans, majority include support for Ukraine

EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said Monday that all 19 member states have submitted their national defense investment plans under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, aimed at strengthening the bloc's defense readiness and industrial capacity.

Kubilius said in a post on US social media company X that 15 member states included support for Ukraine in their plans.

"More than expected! And we talk about billions, not millions," he added.

He stressed that the SAFE framework is "vital" for boosting the EU's defense preparedness and ensuring the sustainability of its defense industry.

The European Commission announced in September the allocation of a €150 billion ($174.3 billion) defense fund under its new SAFE program, which is designed to strengthen defense readiness across the bloc.

According to the commission, the funding will be distributed among 19 member states that requested support, based on a pre-allocation system.