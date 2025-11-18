German foreign minister backs EU accession for Balkan countries

EU expansion in the Balkans lies in the bloc's central interests, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday during a visit to the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica.



Following a meeting with President Jakov Milatović, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, Wadephul pledged German assistance to Montenegro on its EU accession path.



He also called on aspiring EU members in the region to overcome ethnic tensions and to implement the reforms needed for accession.



"A strong and united European Union makes the best contribution to security and prosperity for the citizens of the entire EU," Wadephul said.



During a time of geopolitical convulsion, Europeans had to consider "what binds us together – a space of law with significant economic power and political weight that facilitates freedom, despite all the challenges," he said.



Wadephul praised the "great progress" made by Montenegro in the accession process. "If these efforts are intensified and if Montenegro does not ease off, then this path can be successful," he said. Montenegro is aiming for EU membership by 2028.



Ibrahimović said that Montenegro was a reliable partner and added the country welcomed German investment. The most attractive sector was renewable energy, but German tourists were also welcome, he said.



Speaking in Albania later, Wadephul said that Germany has always been a pro-enlargement country. But "it is up to the candidate countries to fulfil the conditions," he said after talks with his Albanian counterpart Elisa Spiropali in the capital Tirana.

There could be no shortcuts on the road to the EU, the German foreign minister asserted.



Wadephul met Altin Dumani, head of the special state prosecutors' office for combating corruption, organized crime and terrorism in Tirana.



The German official praised the fact that Albania has such a strong institution that he said is making concrete progress in dealing with and combating corruption. At the same time, he noted that "a special focus" is required here.



Germany has expressed concern at levels of corruption and organized crime linked to international drug trafficking in Albania and other countries in the region.



Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia are all aiming to join the EU, with Montenegro seen as furthest along the accession path, although no date has been set.



The EU has been in accession talks with Montenegro since 2012 and with Serbia since 2014. The process began with Albania and North Macedonia in 2022. Bosnia-Herzegovina is an accession candidate, but talks have not yet begun. Kosovo is a potential accession candidate.



Wadephul arrived in Serbia Monday evening where he was a guest at a dinner hosted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.



"We paid special attention to Serbia's European path, regional stability and numerous global challenges," Vučić said on Instagram.

Vučić reported on an open and substantive dialogue on the further strengthening of relations between the two countries and joint projects of strategic importance.



He emphasized that Serbia attaches particular importance to cooperation with Germany, "one of our largest and most important partners." They discussed projects, particularly in the areas of energy and infrastructure.



Wadephul did not comment publicly on his talks in Serbia and is expected to do so on Tuesday, when he meets with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric before travelling on to Kosovo.



In Kosovo, which is also striving to join the EU, there are repeated tensions between Albanian and Serbian population groups and with neighbouring Serbia. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence.

