EU 'continuously working on new ways' to increase pressure on Russia

Local people look at a destroyed gas station at the site of Russian shelling last night in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 08 November 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. (EPA Photo)

The European Commission said on Monday that it is "continuously working on new means and ways" to increase pressure on Russia, as war between the two neighbors continues unabated.

Speaking at the Commission's midday briefing, EU Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper condemned Russia's "massive" attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, saying President Vladimir Putin "continues to terrorize the Ukrainians."

Hipper said the recent strikes targeted "critical energy infrastructure, including substations supplying nuclear power plants," disrupting electricity, water, and heating services and "endangering nuclear safety."

She underlined that beyond its ongoing political, military, and financial support for Kyiv, the EU is working on energy assistance and outreach to partner countries to mobilize further backing for Ukraine.

"We're continuously working on new means and ways to increase the pressure on Putin to ensure that he is coming to the negotiation table," she said, adding that work on further sanctions remains confidential, including their timing.

Chief spokesperson Paula Pinho, responding to further questions, said the Commission does not refer to its efforts as "dedicated packages," but rather evaluates measures that could reinforce both the EU's and Ukraine's positions.

The EU approved its 19th sanctions package against Russia on Oct. 23. The measures targeted Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and entities in India and China.

While Russia has targeted Ukraine's infrastructure in recent months, Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian oil depots and refineries, despite US-led efforts to stop the nearly four-year war.