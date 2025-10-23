EU Parliament chief says Europe has 'role to play' in sustaining Gaza peace process

The president of the European Parliament said on Thursday that Europe must take an active role in sustaining the Gaza peace process, voicing hope that recent efforts toward peace will endure.

"We will never remain passive in the Middle East. We want the peace process in Gaza to hold," Roberta Metsola said during a press conference on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

"Peace is possible, and Europe has a role to play," she underlined.

Her remarks came as European leaders discussed the fragile ceasefire in Gaza and broader regional stability.

A day earlier, the EU and Egypt had reaffirmed their shared commitment to humanitarian access, reconstruction, and a two-state solution during their first joint summit in Brussels, part of what EU officials describe as Europe's renewed push to help stabilize the region.





