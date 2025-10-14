EU Chief: ‘Putin Is a predator kept in check by strong deterrence’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a predator" who "can only be kept in check by a strong deterrence," stressing the need for Europe to strengthen its defense posture.

In a video message to the 5th European Defense and Security Conference, von der Leyen warned that the war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year, has underlined the urgency for Europe to boost its military readiness and defense industry.

"The defense of Europe is our responsibility. And we can feel the sense of urgency all across Europe," she said, recalling that the Commission presented its Readiness 2030 plan seven months ago to enhance the EU's military capabilities and industrial base.

Von der Leyen said she witnessed "Russia and others ramping up pressure on Europe" on her visits to frontline member states this summer, citing incidents such as attacks on border guards and suspected violations of European airspace by Russian drones.

She said 19 EU member states have applied for loans under the bloc's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, totaling €150 billion ($175 billion), aimed at joint procurement and strengthening the bloc's security.

As many as 16 countries have also requested budget flexibility to increase defense spending, amounting to up to €800 billion by 2030.

Von der Leyen said the upcoming "Defense Readiness Roadmap," to be presented to the European Council later this month, will set milestones to achieve "full defense readiness by 2030."

"Together we must continue to move forward, with the urgency, consistency and determination we have shown so far. To defend our continent and to safeguard our future," she said.