EU calls on Israel not to impose obstacles on humanitarian aid access to Gaza

A large number of Palestinians, including children, gather in order to get food, in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza, on September 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

The EU is calling on Israeli authorities not to impose logistical or registration obstacles on humanitarian partners delivering aid to Gaza, a European Commission spokesperson said Monday.

During the commission's midday press briefing, Eva Hrncirova referred to the recent flotilla incident in June, when participants were detained and the cargo was seized, arguing that such actions did not alleviate the humanitarian situation.

"What we try to do is to persuade the Israeli authorities not to impose obstacles and not to impose any logistical issues or registration issues to our humanitarian partners. We try to increase the number of trucks that are getting into Gaza, and we mainly try to stop the suffering of people in Gaza," Hrncirova said.

On the flotilla issue, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Anouar El Anouni said that states are responsible for protecting their citizens.

"The EU urges the parties and the international community to make all efforts to finally bring this terrible conflict to an end through an immediate and permanent ceasefire," he said.

El Anouni addressed EU's concerns over sanctions imposed on three Palestinian human rights organizations, stating that such actions "run counter to the work of human rights defenders, who are essential actors in building inclusive societies and upholding democratic values. They must be protected, and their rights respected."

Nearly 20 ships departed Barcelona late last month as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, followed by another convoy from Genoa, Italy, earlier this week. A third flotilla was scheduled to sail from Tunisia on Wednesday before continuing toward Gaza to break the choking siege.

The mission brings together the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Global Gaza Movement, the Sumud Convoy, and Malaysia's Nusantara Solidarity group.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported on Aug. 22 that famine had taken hold in northern Gaza and warned it could spread as Israel's blockade continues.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed more than 64,500 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.