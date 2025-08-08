EU Commission chief urges Israel to reconsider its decision to occupy Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday called on Israel to reconsider its decision to occupy Gaza City.

"The Israeli government's decision to further extend its military operation in Gaza must be reconsidered," von der Leyen said on X.

She also reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages held in "inhumane conditions," and unhindered access for humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"A ceasefire is needed now," she added.

On Thursday, the Israeli Security Cabinet also approved five key principles for concluding the war: dismantling the Palestinian group Hamas, securing the return of all hostages-both alive and deceased-demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, ensuring Israeli security "control" over the area, and establishing a civilian government not led by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

This new operation by Israel, expected to last at least six months, comes despite Tel Aviv facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,000 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing widespread famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





