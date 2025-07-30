EU to launch new border control system in October

The European Commission on Wednesday announced that the bloc's new Entry/Exit System (EES) will progressively enter into operation starting Oct. 12.

The EES will digitally register non-EU nationals entering or leaving 29 European countries, including Schengen states, for short stays.

It will record biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images, replacing traditional passport stamping, according to a statement.

The system aims to modernize EU external border management, enhance security, detect overstayers, and reduce identity fraud. Member states will gradually implement the system over six months.

"Border authorities will progressively register the data of third-country nationals crossing the borders. At the end of this period, the EES will be fully deployed at all border crossing points," it stated.

The European Commission said the EES will also improve travel experience with increased use of automated checks while ensuring high data protection standards.





