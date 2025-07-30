EU politicians walk out on Putin ally addressing conference in Geneva

An appearance by a powerful Russian politician at an international event in Geneva prompted EU representatives - including German parliamentary president Julia Klöckner - to leave the hall in protest at the war in Ukraine.



The walk-out on Wednesday was in protest at an appearance by Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, who is considered the most powerful woman in Russia.



The 76-year-old is a fervent supporter of the war against Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and is on Western sanctions lists.



Switzerland points out that as the host of international conferences, it must grant exemptions for entry on such occasions.



Matviyenko was attending a meeting of parliamentary presidents of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) that takes place every five years, aiming to promote peace.



"With its barbaric war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia is trampling on international law," Klöckner subsequently stated. "We do not pay attention to the cynical attempts by the Russian delegation to distort history and reverse the roles of perpetrator and victim."



Matviyenko had already used an appearance before a smaller audience on Monday to disparage Ukraine.



Her appearance in the West was partly recorded as a propaganda success in Russia.



Alongside Matviyenko, the also sanctioned lawmkers from the Russian lower house, or Duma, Leonid Slutsky and Pyotr Tolstoi were present at the event in Geneva.

