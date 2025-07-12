EU says 'ready' to work toward an agreement with US by Aug. 1 after Trump’s 30% tariff announcement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday voiced readiness to work toward an agreement with the US by Aug. 1, after US President Donald Trump announced 30% tariffs on the bloc starting next month.

"We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required," von der Leyen said in a written statement.

Emphasizing that Europe has "consistently" pursued a "negotiated" solution with the US and reaffirming its "commitment" to dialogue, stability, and a "constructive" transatlantic partnership, she said that "few" economies worldwide can "match" the bloc's degree of "openness and adherence to fair trading practices."

"Imposing 30 percent tariffs on EU exports would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic," von der Leyen warned.

She added that they continue to "deepen" their global partnerships, "firmly anchored" in the principles of "rules-based international trade."

Earlier, Trump announced that the US will impose 30% tariffs on the EU and Mexico starting Aug. 1.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared separate letters addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, announcing a 30% tariff on goods bound for the US from Europe and Mexico.

The letter puts US-EU trade talks at risk, as the bloc had aimed to finalize a comprehensive trade deal this month.





