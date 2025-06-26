EU leaders gather in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, defence and economy

European Union leaders are to meet on Thursday in Brussels to discuss the bloc's most pressing issues including Russia's war against Ukraine, Europe's defence and the economy.



"Ukraine has been steadfast in its efforts to enable a real peace process. And the EU will remain equally steadfast in its support to Ukraine," said European Council President António Costa ahead of the two-day meeting.



Leaders are expected to discuss prolonging existing EU sanctions on Russia as well as adopting additional restrictive measures.



The European Commission has proposed an 18th package of sanctions earlier this month with additional measures against Russia's energy and banking sector.



While most EU countries are stern supporters of Kiev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly opposed military support for Ukraine and Kiev's path to EU membership.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join EU leaders by video-link.



EU leaders are also expected to discuss the conflict between Israel and Iran, the war in Gaza and the bloc's relations with Israel.



"I call on all parties to show restraint and respect for international law and nuclear safety," Costa said.



"Diplomacy remains the only way to bring peace and security to the Middle East region. Too many civilians will once again be the victims of a further escalation."



Other topics on the leaders' agenda include the bloc's push to ramp up its defence capacities in the coming years and to improve its competitiveness.



The aim is "to build a more competitive, safer and more autonomous Europe for our citizens," Costa stressed.



