Kremlin says date of next Russia-Ukraine talks will be agreed when the sides are ready

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the date of the next round of direct peace talks with Ukraine would be agreed on when the two sides were ready.

"Obviously, it will take some time to review the draft memoranda that have been exchanged," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "When the parties are ready, they will agree on the dates for the next round."