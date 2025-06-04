EU ALLOCATES €175M FOR SYRIAS RECOVERY AFTER LIFTING SANCTIONS

The EU announced Wednesday a €175 million ($200 million) package to support Syria's social and economic recovery, following the lifting of sanctions.

The funding is to bolster public institutions, improve access to basic services and revitalize local economies through community-led projects in energy, education, health, agriculture, and livelihoods, according to a statement.

The support will further promote transitional justice, accountability and human rights, including efforts to address the issue of missing persons.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said Syria is at a "pivotal moment" with a real chance to shift from conflict to peace and stability. "We remain firmly committed to supporting Syrians in this crucial phase," she said.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in January.

EU lifted economic sanctions on Syria earlier this year, citing positive steps by transitional authorities toward inclusivity and respect for international law and human rights.