EU backs Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to bring end to Ukraine-Russia war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chairs Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Meeting at Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul, Türkiye on May 16, 2025. (AA Photo)

The EU on Tuesday welcomed Türkiye's diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing peace talks and a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, underlining that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

"Our position is clear, as we consistently express to all our partners: every effort in bringing peace, as a first step towards a ceasefire, is important, and negotiations are welcome," European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper said at a daily press briefing in Brussels.

Hipper made the remarks when asked about Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's ongoing visit to the Russian capital Moscow.

Russia said on Tuesday that it will send Ukraine its draft of a peace memorandum as soon as it is prepared, expressing hope that Kyiv is conducting similar work on its part.

Hipper reiterated the EU's stance that it is ultimately up to Ukraine to decide the next steps.

"Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected. It is also for Ukraine to decide in terms of the next steps and actual decisions," she said.

Highlighting the broader context, Hipper recalled that Zelenskyy has been ready to agree on a ceasefire for over two months. She also pointed to a joint statement by the EU's 27 leaders, calling for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire.

"In this regard, on our side, we are in close coordination, and of course, we're supporting Ukraine throughout," she added.

Hipper emphasized that beyond diplomatic efforts, the EU continues to work on increasing sanctions against Russia to maintain pressure on Moscow.