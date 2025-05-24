EU vows to defend bloc’s interests after Trump proposes 50% tariff on European goods

European Commission Vice President and trade chief Maros Sefcovic said late Friday that the EU remains committed to fair negotiations with Washington, following US President Donald Trump's call for a 50% tariff on goods from the bloc starting next month.

"The EU is fully engaged, committed to securing a deal that works for both," Sefcovic wrote on X after speaking with business figures. "EU-US trade is unmatched & must be guided by mutual respect, not threats."

He added that Brussels "stands ready to defend our interests."

His remarks came in response to Trump's post that accused the EU of exploiting the US on trade.

Trump said his administration would impose a 50% tariff on EU imports beginning June 1, unless products are manufactured in the US.

He described the EU as "very difficult to deal with," citing barriers, corporate penalties and a trade deficit exceeding $250 billion annually. "Our discussions with them are going nowhere," he said, framing tariffs as a necessary step.

The European Commission has not yet announced potential retaliatory measures but is expected to convene consultations in the coming days.